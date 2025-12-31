2025: Thailand in turmoil

Thailand’s political landscape in 2025 was marked by a cascade of dramatic events, a border dispute with Cambodia that inflamed nationalist sentiment, the unprecedented ouster of a serving prime minister, the return to prison of a polarising former leader, and a fragile government that dissolved itself.

Border strife sparks national politics

Early in the year, long-running tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border erupted into violent clashes. Fighting in disputed areas led to casualties on both sides and forced civilians to flee nearby villages.

While diplomats worked to calm the situation, the clashes stirred nationalist feeling at home and placed pressure on the Thai government to appear firm on security.

The situation escalated politically after a leaked phone call between former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

In the call, Paetongtarn appeared to criticise a Thai military commander, triggering outrage among conservative groups and raising questions about her judgement. What began as a foreign policy issue quickly turned into a domestic political crisis.

Paetongtarn ousted by the court

In August, the Constitutional Court removed Paetongtarn from office, ruling that her conduct breached ethical standards. The decision dissolved her cabinet and abruptly ended her premiership, making her another member of the Shinawatra family to lose power through legal action rather than at the ballot box.

The ruling divided public opinion. Supporters saw it as another example of courts stepping into politics, while critics argued it was necessary to protect national interests. Either way, the verdict underlined how limited the space remains for elected leaders when powerful institutions intervene.