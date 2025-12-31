2025: Thailand in turmoil

Thailand’s political landscape in 2025 was marked by a cascade of dramatic events, a border dispute with Cambodia that inflamed nationalist sentiment, the unprecedented ouster of a serving prime minister, the return to prison of a polarising former leader, and a fragile government that dissolved itself.
Border strife sparks national politics
Early in the year, long-running tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border erupted into violent clashes. Fighting in disputed areas led to casualties on both sides and forced civilians to flee nearby villages.
While diplomats worked to calm the situation, the clashes stirred nationalist feeling at home and placed pressure on the Thai government to appear firm on security.
The situation escalated politically after a leaked phone call between former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
In the call, Paetongtarn appeared to criticise a Thai military commander, triggering outrage among conservative groups and raising questions about her judgement. What began as a foreign policy issue quickly turned into a domestic political crisis.
Paetongtarn ousted by the court
In August, the Constitutional Court removed Paetongtarn from office, ruling that her conduct breached ethical standards. The decision dissolved her cabinet and abruptly ended her premiership, making her another member of the Shinawatra family to lose power through legal action rather than at the ballot box.
The ruling divided public opinion. Supporters saw it as another example of courts stepping into politics, while critics argued it was necessary to protect national interests. Either way, the verdict underlined how limited the space remains for elected leaders when powerful institutions intervene.
Parliament in deadlock
Paetongtarn’s removal left parliament deeply fractured. Pheu Thai struggled to hold together its coalition, and talks to form a new government dragged on without progress. Lawmakers were split along old lines, with mistrust running high and cooperation in short supply.
The prolonged deadlock added to public frustration and reinforced doubts about whether the House of Representatives could function effectively under such divided conditions.
Bhumjaithai steps in
Against this backdrop, Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul emerged as a compromise prime minister. Backed by a loose and uneasy alliance, he took office with a limited mission: manage day-to-day affairs and steer the country toward a political reset.
However, Anutin’s government rested on shaky ground. Coalition partners disagreed on constitutional reform, economic policy and confidence motions. Parliamentary sessions were tense, and survival depended more on short-term deals than long-term vision.
Thaksin back behind bars
Adding to the year’s drama was the Supreme Court’s decision to jail former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra for one year. His return to prison revived long-standing debates about justice, political influence and whether Thailand has truly moved beyond its past divisions.
The ruling weakened the Shinawatra camp further and symbolised the continued power of the judiciary in shaping political outcomes.
House dissolved, another election looms
By year’s end, political pressure on Anutin’s government became too heavy to manage. With parliament paralysed and conflicts deepening, the prime minister dissolved the House of Representatives, setting the stage for an early election in 2026.
The decision was framed as a way to return power to the people, but it also highlighted the failure of existing coalitions to deliver stability.
As Thailand moves toward another election, 2025 will be remembered as a year of turmoil and transition. Border tensions, court rulings and fragile alliances once again reshaped the political order, reminding voters that change in Thai politics often comes suddenly and rarely through elections alone.