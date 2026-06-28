MNRE minister orders Wang Nam Khiao resorts demolished in 15 days

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin led a delegation to Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday (June 28, 2026) to accelerate efforts to resolve overlapping livelihood land issues under the One Map approach, a problem that has dragged on for more than 40 years.

The visit focused on restoring rights to long-established villagers, with an order also issued for three major resorts in Wang Nam Khiao whose cases have reached final judgement to be demolished within 15 days.

A heated exchange broke out during an interview after an unidentified man, who had no direct involvement, suddenly appeared and asked disruptive questions, prompting the minister to tell him to leave.

The visit to Thap Lan National Park was aimed at following up on efforts to resolve overlapping areas under the One Map approach, an issue that has persisted for more than 40 years.

The minister affirmed that the process would move ahead to restore fairness to long-established villagers while enforcing the law against investors who have encroached on forest land.

An order was also given for three resorts in Wang Nam Khiao, where legal proceedings have concluded, to be demolished so the forest land can be returned to the state.