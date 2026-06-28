MNRE minister orders Wang Nam Khiao resorts demolished in 15 days

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin led a delegation to Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday (June 28, 2026) to accelerate efforts to resolve overlapping livelihood land issues under the One Map approach, a problem that has dragged on for more than 40 years.
The visit focused on restoring rights to long-established villagers, with an order also issued for three major resorts in Wang Nam Khiao whose cases have reached final judgement to be demolished within 15 days.
A heated exchange broke out during an interview after an unidentified man, who had no direct involvement, suddenly appeared and asked disruptive questions, prompting the minister to tell him to leave.
The visit to Thap Lan National Park was aimed at following up on efforts to resolve overlapping areas under the One Map approach, an issue that has persisted for more than 40 years.
The minister affirmed that the process would move ahead to restore fairness to long-established villagers while enforcing the law against investors who have encroached on forest land.
An order was also given for three resorts in Wang Nam Khiao, where legal proceedings have concluded, to be demolished so the forest land can be returned to the state.
The ministerial delegation visited Ban Rat Phatthana School in Soeng Sang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, where the head of Thap Lan National Park and representatives of the Office of the National Land Policy Board (ONLB) explained guidelines for rights verification and action under the National Parks Committee’s resolution.
Maps of the overlapping areas were also shown to the public.
The team then visited the Development Project for Security Areas (Phor Mor Phor) and the Land Allocation Project for Poor Residents (Khor Jor Kor) to hear concerns from long-established villagers, most of whom were people relocated by the state to settle there during the suppression of the Communist Party of Thailand, but who still lack clarity over rights to their livelihood land.
The minister later boarded a helicopter to survey conditions in Soeng Sang, Khon Buri and Wang Nam Khiao districts of Nakhon Ratchasima, and Na Di district of Prachin Buri.
According to the minister, the government under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has made the overlapping land issue an urgent policy priority.
The rights of long-established villagers will be carefully verified plot by plot to ensure fairness, while legal action will be taken strictly and without exception against forest encroachers and investor groups.
The minister also confirmed that no natural forest areas would be cut down.
The boundary adjustment, the minister added, is not a revocation of Thap Lan National Park in its entirety, but a solution based on the facts for long-established communities.
Additional forest areas are also set to be declared in sections that remain intact, while all forest encroachment cases will be pursued fully under the law.
For law enforcement, Thap Lan National Park officials on the same day issued warning notices to the occupiers of three resorts in Wang Nam Khiao district whose cases have concluded, requiring them to remove the structures within 15 days.
If they fail to do so, officials will carry out demolition under the law to return the land to the national park and restore the forest condition.
The government has divided the approach for resolving overlapping areas into five groups: ALRO areas, Thai Samakkhi village areas, Phor Mor Phor/Khor Jor Kor areas, other areas requiring plot-by-plot rights checks, and state property land.
Information from this field visit will be used in a submission to the Cabinet to review its resolution of Tuesday (March 14, 2023), and to set a buffer zone to preserve the ecosystem while protecting people’s rights.
During a media interview, a man approached and asked about action regarding the 2000 boundary line and the past budget, said to have reached 1 billion.
The minister asked whom he represented and whether he had land in the area.
When the man replied that he had no connection with the area, the minister told him to leave, saying the matter concerned those directly affected, before continuing his official duties.