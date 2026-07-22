Police Commission to choose Thailand’s 16th national police chief today

The Police Commission is set to meet today, July 22, to select Thailand’s 16th National Police Chief, in a closely watched decision that will shape the next phase of leadership at the Royal Thai Police.
The appointment will fill the post to be vacated by Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet, who is due to retire on September 30. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as chairman of the Police Commission, will preside over the meeting.
Four senior officers are eligible for consideration.
They are Pol Gen Niran Lueamsri, deputy national police chief and the most senior candidate, who is due to retire in 2028; Pol Gen Thatchai Pitanilapabutr, deputy national police chief, due to retire in 2027; Pol Gen Samran Nuanma, deputy national police chief, due to retire in 2033; and Pol Gen Itthipol Acharayapradit, national police inspector-general, due to retire in 2029.
Although the current Police Commission has 16 members, the four candidates also sit on the commission by virtue of their positions. They will therefore be required to leave the meeting room and will not be allowed to vote. This leaves 12 members to decide who will lead the national police force.
The decision is being watched not only because of the seniority of the candidates, but also because some have several years of service remaining. The outcome could affect the direction of the Royal Thai Police over the long term.
Under the police law, the selection must consider several factors, including seniority, knowledge, ability and experience. However, this year’s appointment has triggered debate over whether the commission will prioritise seniority or place greater weight on performance, management potential and the ability to respond to security, crime and public-confidence challenges.
Anutin has not disclosed his preferred candidate. Asked whether he had a “specification” for the next police chief, the Prime Minister reacted by saying: “Talking about the word ‘spec’ gives me chills.”
Asked whether the appointment would still follow seniority, Anutin said all factors would be considered in line with the spirit of the law.
He also stressed that the remaining period of service should not be the deciding factor.
“It depends on whether they serve slowly, serve long, serve every day, and do useful things. It depends on whether they can keep the country peaceful. If they cannot keep the country peaceful, even if they have one year or six months left, I have to take that into consideration,” he said.
His remarks have been interpreted as a sign that today’s decision may not be based solely on seniority, but also on vision, performance and the capacity to lead the Royal Thai Police at a time of heightened public expectations over reform and service efficiency.
The meeting is therefore expected to be a key test for the Police Commission and for Anutin’s role as its chairman.
Whoever is chosen will succeed Kitrat and take charge of the national police force during a politically sensitive period, with the new chief expected to face immediate pressure to strengthen public trust, improve police administration and respond to evolving security and crime challenges.
Source: Thansettakij