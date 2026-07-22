Airport Rail Link derailment disrupts services, recovery expected by evening

Bangkok’s Airport Rail Link was reduced to a single operating train on Wednesday (July 22) after a carriage derailed inside its Khlong Tan maintenance depot, blocking other trains from entering or leaving the facility.

Authorities said they hoped to increase services or restore normal operations by the evening, although additional trains and buses would remain available if repairs took longer than expected.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat visited the depot and met representatives of the Department of Rail Transport, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), SRT Electrified Train Co Ltd and Asia Era One Co Ltd.

He instructed the agencies to work together to resolve the disruption quickly, minimise the effect on passengers and ensure that safety remained the highest priority.

Carriage derails at depot switch

SRT governor Anan Phonimdaeng said the incident occurred at 12.47am as a four-car Airport Rail Link train returned to the depot after completing its final services on Tuesday night.

The third carriage derailed at switch No 3018 while the train was entering the maintenance facility. It then obstructed the access route used to move trains between the depot and the operating line.

As a result, other trains could not be deployed for normal services between Phaya Thai and Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Officials were investigating the precise cause of the derailment.

Asia Era One, the Airport Rail Link operator, described the incident as a technical fault at the train turnback point inside the depot.