Malaysian national footballer Faisal Halim suffers burns after acid attack

“We received information from the public at 5.51pm that a national footballer was splashed with liquid believed to be acid when he was at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara,” he said, urging those with information to contact the Petaling Jaya police operations room.

According to him, the police have so far taken statements from three individuals, including the victim.

“We will be calling several witnesses to have their statements recorded today as well,” Datuk Hussein said when contacted.

The police chief also said the motive for the attack is under investigation.

“We will apply for a remand order against the suspect to help with further investigations,” he added.

Images of Faisal’s injury have gone viral on social media, with netizens in shock that such an incident has happened to a national football player.

Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has also expressed concern over the acid attack.

“His Royal Highness, as the patron of Selangor FC, and the Selangor Raja Muda Tengku Amir Shah, as the manager of Selangor FC, strongly condemn the immoral act,” said a statement issued by Istana Alam Shah, adding that the Sultan also wanted the police to investigate the matter and seek out the reason behind the attack.

The statement also stated that the ruler wanted investigations to look into the possibility that it could be a malicious act by a group involved in civil disobedience or football hooliganism.

“His Royal Highness is disappointed and regards the incident as being extreme as it involved the lives of sportsmen.

“His Royal Highness is worried if the incident is not duly dealt with immediately, it may result in worse things happening in the future,” the statement added.

Sultan Sharafuddin also prayed for Mr Faisal’s recovery so that he could continue playing for Selangor FC.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has also condemned the attack.

“I strongly condemn the attack of violence towards our athletes. No violence in sports.

“I urge @PDRMsia (the police) to take immediate action towards the suspect,” she said on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malaysia president Hamidin Mohd Amin said he has advised Faisal to forget about football for the time being as he recuperates from the attack.

Hamidin, when met by reporters at the hospital on May 5, also expressed disappointment and sadness over the attack against Faisal as well as another incident involving Harimau Malaya player Akhyar Rashid.

Aykhar, who is also a Terengganu FC winger, suffered injuries to his head and leg after being attacked by two robbers in his housing area in Kuala Terengganu on May 3.

