Govt denies promoting farm tractors for international racing events

The government has no plan to promote tractors made and modified by Thai farmers as tools of the country’s soft power, nor to enter agricultural vehicles in international racing events to attract foreign audiences, Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, deputy government spokeswoman, said on Tuesday.

Radklao said a Facebook post that spread the rumour contained false information. The post showed photos of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visiting a Formula One racetrack in Italy with a description that the PM was trying to persuade F1 executives to include Thai tractors in its racing programmes.

The poster also said Srettha wanted to include Thai tractors in the country’s soft power efforts, a product that the government has been promoting as an economic driver in the tourism and creative industries.

“Although there have been racing events of farm tractors in several provinces of Thailand, promoting such vehicles as [part of] the country’s soft power at the international level is not the government’s policy, nor the prime minister’s order,” Radklao said.

She added that the poster’s intention could have been satirical or making fun of the prime minister, and she urged people not to confuse such fake news with real government policy.