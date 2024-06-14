UEFA to provide more clarity on refereeing decisions for Euro 2024

UEFA had already announced last month that it would do more to explain decisions to teams, requiring in turn that only captains can approach the referees to discuss them.

And that was emphasized on Wednesday at a media briefing on refereeing guidelines for Euro 2024 that took place at Munich’s Allianz Arena, two days before host nation Germany kicks off the tournament in the same venue against Scotland.

“Only the captain will approach the referee, the other players they have to think about (playing). That’s it, finish,” UEFA managing director for refereeing Roberto Rosetti said.

UEFA has promised that the referees will attempt to give the captains an explanation of key incidents during the match, including what was discussed with VAR.