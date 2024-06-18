Belgium stunned by Slovakia 1-0 with VAR denying Lukaku twice at Euro 2024

Lukaku set a competition record of 14 goals in a qualifying group last year, and has a record 85 for Belgium, yet somehow failed to score in a wasteful first half including twice even before Slovakia led.

“He’s a top-class player, a great character,” Tedesco said. “He’s been playing for Belgium for a long time and he knows very well how to score goals.”

The drama in Frankfurt came hours after Romania upended predictions by outclassing Ukraine 3-0 in Munich.

Belgium fell to a first loss in 15 games under Tedesco and faces Romania in the Saturday evening game in Cologne.

Slovakia has one day less to prepare for facing Ukraine in Duesseldorf on Friday.

The upset was on after an error in defence by De Bruyne’s Manchester City teammate Jérémy Doku, who was pressed by opponents after a throw-in to him near his own corner flag,

Doku sent a reckless pass across his own penalty area that Schranz flicked back for Juraj Kucka to shoot. Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels saved but pushed the ball up toward Schranz for a volleyed shot from a tight angle.

Slovakia's pressing was energetic on Belgium’s makeshift defence despite fielding two 37-year-olds in outfield positions. That’s a Euros record that can be broken on Tuesday if Portugal picks Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe.

Veterans Kucka and Peter Pekarík have now started all eight games Slovakia has ever played in the European finals tournament since first qualifying for the 2016 edition.

“Kucka, he is having an Indian summer in his career and I’m delighted with that,” Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona said in translated comments while praising Pekarík as ”a consummate professional.”

Kucka and Pekarik also were in the 2010 World Cup squad that beat and eliminated defending champion Italy in the group stage, but this was Slovakia’s finest moment at the Euros and a triumph for its Italian coach.

Belgium has gone three straight tournament games without scoring. An unexpected quick exit at the 2022 World Cup came after a 2-0 loss to Morocco and a 0-0 draw with Croatia when Belgium would have advanced instead from the group if Lukaku had taken a gilt-edged late chance.

AP

Photo by Reuters