Thai women’s volleyball team goes down fighting to No. 1 Brazil

Playing in front of a sea of fans who had packed the stadium, cheering vociferously for the home team, the Thai women lost in straight sets, but the scoreline did not do full justice to the resilience they showed in the epic clash.

Brazil won the match 25-21, 25-20, 25-23.

The odds from the outset were clearly against the Thai team, ranked 14th in the world. Thailand played 12 matches in the 2024 Nations League, securing 3 wins and losing 9, finishing 13th overall with 7 points. In stark contrast, Brazil had been invincible, winning all their 12 matches and leading the standings with an impressive 34 points out of 16 teams.

The Kingdom’s squad had lost all their six previous meetings against the South American nation, winning only two sets since 2018.