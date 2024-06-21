Thai women’s volleyball team goes down fighting to No. 1 Brazil

Playing in front of a sea of fans who had packed the stadium, cheering vociferously for the home team, the Thai women lost in straight sets, but the scoreline did not do full justice to the resilience they showed in the epic clash.
Brazil won the match 25-21, 25-20, 25-23.
The odds from the outset were clearly against the Thai team, ranked 14th in the world. Thailand played 12 matches in the 2024 Nations League, securing 3 wins and losing 9, finishing 13th overall with 7 points. In stark contrast, Brazil had been invincible, winning all their 12 matches and leading the standings with an impressive 34 points out of 16 teams.
The Kingdom’s squad had lost all their six previous meetings against the South American nation, winning only two sets since 2018.
Undeterred by the odds, Thai head coach Nataphon Srisamutnak fielded a formidable line-up featuring star players Pornpun Guedpard, Hattaya Bamrungsuk, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Chatchu-on Moksri, captain Thatdao Nuekjang, and Pimpichaya Kokram, with Piyanut Pannoy anchoring the defence as libero.
The match was a nail-biter from start to finish before nearly 8,000 enthusiastic fans. The Thai players fought valiantly, pushing Brazil to their limits in every set. Chatchu-on Moksri dazzled the crowd with 14 points, while Hattaya Bamrungsuk added 10 points, displaying relentless determination and skill. Brazil’s superstar Gabi led the scoring with 16 points, propelling her team to victory.
Fans were treated to high-calibre volleyball. And though the Thai team ended up on the losing side, their spirited performance won the hearts of the crowd.
In another thrilling quarter-final, world No. 7 Japan stunned No. 6 China in straight sets 25-21, 25-21, 25-22, setting the stage for a semi-final meeting between Japan and Brazil.