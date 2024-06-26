Fans throw cups at England manager Southgate after 0-0 draw with Slovenia

The England manager and his players went to applaud fans after the final whistle at Cologne Stadium. But plastic cups could be seen thrown onto the field despite the England team advancing to the round of 16 as the winner of Group C.

“I understand it. I’m not going to back away from it. The most important thing here is that the supporters stay with the team,” Southgate said. “I understand the narrative towards me and that’s better than it being towards them (the players). But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I’ve not seen any team qualify and receive similar.”

Southgate on Monday said he was oblivious to stinging criticism of his team by former England captain and now BBC presenter Gary Lineker.