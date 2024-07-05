Paris Olympics to feature revolutionary timing system, Scan \'O\' Vision Ultimate

The company is integrating computer vision technology to monitor athletes and objects throughout competitions. This technology will be deployed across various sports, including beach volleyball, diving, tennis, pole vault, and gymnastics, providing real-time data and aiding judges in making fair decisions.

Furthermore, Omega is launching 'Vionardo,' an advanced graphics technology that delivers detailed live timing, scoring, and athlete information.

This system will display real-time 4K UHD graphics and can be tailored to multilingual broadcasts, meeting the needs of global broadcasting rights holders.

The interactive interface of Vionardo allows for operation by both Olympic broadcast officials and volunteers, supporting remote graphics services, reducing on-site infrastructure, and promoting sustainability.

Other key equipment from Omega for the Paris Olympiad includes an electronic starting pistol, athletic starting blocks, a quantum stopwatch with an error margin of just one ten-millionth of a second (over five times more accurate than previous systems), photocell technology, touchpads for swimming events, a Swimming Light Show system, high-resolution scoreboards, motion detection sensors, and positioning systems used in various sports, including swimming and athletics.

With these innovations, Omega continues its legacy of precision and reliability, ensuring the Paris Olympics will benefit from the most advanced timekeeping and measurement technology available.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will showcase 329 events across 32 sports.