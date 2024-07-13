A proof in overcoming physical limitations

"I began working at Asia Infonet in the Technical Resolutions department, where I assisted customers with internet usage via telephone. I was very happy and excited. Everyone welcomed me warmly, and the company, ahead of its time, had already hired people with disabilities. The office environment and workstations were wheelchair-accessible, and the benefits were equal for everyone. They allowed me to fully demonstrate my abilities without focusing on my disability. This made me feel valued and a part of driving the organization forward. I was also able to earn an income to support my parents and my family, just as I had intended."

Sports as a Profession That Makes Society See and Accept People with Disabilities

"I've been interested in sports for a long time. During my third year in university, I had the opportunity to compete in swimming at the 1999 FESPIC Games for the disabled, hosted by Thailand, where I achieved my best result, finishing fourth. I saw sports as a promising career because I noticed friends who had succeeded in competitions, receiving medals, prize money, and income from training camps."

"I began focusing on wheelchair racing at the age of 27, which is relatively late for a sport that demands immense physical strength. However, Coach Supot Pengphum, who is experienced in disabled sports, taught and supervised my training. I was fully committed, training twice as hard as my peers. I started earlier, finished later, and did weight training outside of regular practice hours. I was willing to endure the hard work because I wanted to succeed and improve my family's quality of life."

Representatives of the Company and Thailand

"I had been on the national team for a while working a regular job, but I managed my time to practice as well. This meant I always had to request to work night shifts, and I felt I was taking advantage of my colleagues who had to rotate shifts normally. So, I talked to my supervisor about whether it would be possible for me to take a leave of absence to train for sports without pay but retain my employee rights so I could return to work after the competitions. My supervisor took this matter to the management. Fortunately, the management understood and supported me, stating that competing in sports is serving the country, which is akin to working for the company. They saw it as the company giving me the opportunity to showcase my athletic abilities, which turned out to be another significant turning point in my life."

When Reaching the Peak, One Can Also Fall to the Lowest Point

"Intense training resulted in excellent speed records. At that time, I was the champion of almost every event. When I competed in my first Paralympics in Athens in 2004, I won two gold medals and one bronze medal, and I also set a world record. Winning these medals brought recognition to both the company and the country, as I had hoped. It also provided the income to take care of my family, as I intended. Importantly, it brought attention to the abilities of people with disabilities. I had the opportunity to speak on behalf of many disabled individuals, including delivering motivational speeches in organizations and various media, which helped change societal perceptions about people with disabilities."

"However, life is not always easy. During the early stages of my intense training, sports science was not as advanced as it is today. I believed that heavy training would make me stronger, but it came at the cost of a torn shoulder muscle injury. After winning gold medals and setting a world record at the Athens Olympics in 2004, my performance began to decline until I reached the lowest point where I didn't qualify for competitions at all. From being in the spotlight, one day, I was no longer noticed by anyone."

Unwavering Determination and Discipline

"From 2004 to 2020, I had to manage my injuries. I was afraid to compete anywhere because I only faced defeats. But one thing that never changed was my determination and discipline in training. Even on days when I wasn't successful, I never stopped practising. Coach Supot saw this and assured me that I would make a comeback, and it turned out to be true."

"In the past 10 years, my body has started to recover. When I competed, I began to win again, and regain my confidence. This year, my performance improved to the point where my scores met the criteria to qualify for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. My training records are even better than they were in 2004. I hope everyone will join me in cheering for the upcoming Paralympic Games."

Showcasing Potential Beyond Physical Limitations

"Nowadays, society is more accepting of people with disabilities. There are more organizations dedicated to supporting people with disabilities and laws that protect their rights in the workplace. However, in Thai society, where people are generally kind-hearted, compassionate, and empathetic, there is a tendency to view people with disabilities as underprivileged individuals who cannot take care of themselves and need opportunities from others. This mindset limits the ability of people with disabilities to fully showcase their potential."

"In reality, people with disabilities have a lot of potential. In sports, for example, you can see athletes without arms or legs swimming. Therefore, I want people with disabilities, and even able-bodied individuals, to believe that if we are truly determined and dedicated, we can achieve various goals. Even if we don't achieve complete success, at least we will have progressed far from where we started. We gain experience and mental strength, which are essential for becoming a better version of ourselves."

"Finally, I can say that the pride and success in my life began with True not overlooking my abilities in both work and sports and providing me with the opportunity to truly showcase my best potential."

Lesson Learned: Showcasing Potential to Overcome Physical Limitations

Self-belief in abilities: Believe in your abilities despite any limitations and be ready to face all challenges.

Discipline and determination: Continuously train and improve yourself without stopping, even when facing mental challenges.

Seizing opportunities, achieving success: Always be prepared for opportunities that come your way and do your best to turn your goals into reality.