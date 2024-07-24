France conditionally confirmed 2030 Winter Games hosts, Salt Lake City 2034

The French Alps bid was the preferred choice since June but due to elections and a current caretaker government had been unable to deliver the necessary state and regional financial guarantees in time.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the IOC session before the vote on Wednesday in a bid to ease any concerns and show his support for the candidacy.

The IOC said it had received several assurances regarding the outstanding guarantees that include the state's Olympic delivery guarantee and the financial guarantees of the two regions involved -- the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur regions.

However, it said it would not sign the host city contract, which has already been signed by France until those guarantees were delivered.