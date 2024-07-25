Olympic soccer turns chaotic as Morocco fans rush field against Argentina

The result tells only part of the story after a dramatic end to the match in Saint-Etienne, which had to be suspended for nearly two hours when furious Morocco fans ran on to the pitch and threw bottles from the stands to protest a late goal by Argentina in the 16th minute of added time.

The angry and bizarre scene sparked confusion over whether the game had been concluded or paused. The crowd was told to leave the stadium, but players remained at the venue and returned to the pitch for a final three minutes of added time in front of empty stands.

Moments before play resumed, Cristian Medina’s disputed goal was disallowed by VAR for offside, and Morocco held on for the victory.

Argentina’s soccer federation said it had issued a formal claim to the world governing body FIFA to “take the necessary regulatory measures for such a serious event.”

“Paris 2024 is working with the relevant stakeholders to understand the causes and identify appropriate actions,” a spokesperson for Paris organizers said.