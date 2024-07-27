Madam Pang revives TV broadcasts for Thai League

Five months after becoming president of the Football Association of Thailand, Nualphan Lamsam, aka Madam Pang, has successfully brought back TV broadcasts for Thai League football matches in season 2024/25 under partnership with telecom giant TrueVisions.

She also insisted that the first instalment of sponsorship money for Thai League 1 and 2 teams will be paid on August 5.

Nualphan assumed the role of chief executive of the Thai League in April and immediately formed a committee to investigate debts, contracts, and various disputes inherited from the previous FA management team.

Speaking after the FA Thailand Awards event on Wednesday, July 24, Nualphan pointed out that the association had not been able to sell the broadcasting rights throughout last year.

“I have been working on this issue since taking the [FA] office in February, until we could finally sign a contract with TrueVisions, who will be licensed the rights to broadcast Thai League 1 and Thai League 2 matches, as well as two programmes of the Thai FA Cup.”

She said this good news would put an end to the rumour that there will be no TV broadcasts for Thai League this year.