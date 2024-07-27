Madam Pang revives TV broadcasts for Thai League

Five months after becoming president of the Football Association of Thailand, Nualphan Lamsam, aka Madam Pang, has successfully brought back TV broadcasts for Thai League football matches in season 2024/25 under partnership with telecom giant TrueVisions.
She also insisted that the first instalment of sponsorship money for Thai League 1 and 2 teams will be paid on August 5.
Nualphan assumed the role of chief executive of the Thai League in April and immediately formed a committee to investigate debts, contracts, and various disputes inherited from the previous FA management team.
Speaking after the FA Thailand Awards event on Wednesday, July 24, Nualphan pointed out that the association had not been able to sell the broadcasting rights throughout last year.
“I have been working on this issue since taking the [FA] office in February, until we could finally sign a contract with TrueVisions, who will be licensed the rights to broadcast Thai League 1 and Thai League 2 matches, as well as two programmes of the Thai FA Cup.”
She said this good news would put an end to the rumour that there will be no TV broadcasts for Thai League this year.
“I would like to thank TrueVisions and all related parties who made this deal possible, especially my adviser Mr Newin Chidchob, who helped negotiate with True,” Nualphan said.
“I am glad that the Thai League will finally be back on TV again. Please support TrueVisions and the association by viewing the matches only on legitimate channels,” she begged football fans.
Under True’s sponsorship, teams in Thai League 1 will receive an increased subsidy from 7 million to 10 million baht, while Thai League 2 teams will receive 3 million instead of 1.5 million baht.
Nualphan said the first instalment of subsidies at 25% will be paid on August 5. She claimed that this is a first step to demonstrate the transparency of current FA management and proof that no teams are denied payment.
She added that she aimed to negotiate with True to increase the number of matches broadcast for Thai League 2, which is currently agreed at a minimum of 30.
The Thai League season opening match will kick off on August 9.