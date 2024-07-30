Men’s Olympic triathlon postponed in Paris over Seine water quality concerns

The decision to postpone the men’s triathlon followed a meeting early Tuesday that included the sport’s governing body, World Triathlon, its medical team, the IOC and city officials.

“Despite the improvement on the water quality levels in the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits,” organizers said, stressing that their “priority is the health of the athletes.”

Paris Deputy Mayor Pierre Rabadan said “The trend is improving” but “we are still not below the necessary threshold.”

To hold the two competitions on the Seine on Wednesday “seems to us to be the best option,” he said. However, he did not rule out further delays ”if there is an issue tomorrow after the results of the analysis.”

Daily water quality tests measure levels of the faecal bacteria E. coli, with a safe limit of 900 colony-forming units per 100 millilitres determined by European rules. Monitoring group Eau de Paris releases data each Friday, but it is updated only through the previous Tuesday.

One of four test sites was below the threshold for E. coli Tuesday morning, said Merle of Paris 2024. Two other sites were just above the limit and one was more elevated, she said, citing a range of 980 to 1,553.

High levels of E. coli in water can indicate contamination from sewage. Most strains are harmless and some live in the intestines of healthy people and animals. But others can be dangerous. Even a mouthful of contaminated water can lead to diarrhea, and the germ can cause illnesses such as infections in the urinary tract or in the intestines.

Efforts to make the river suitable for swimming included the construction of a giant basin to capture excess rainwater and keep wastewater from flowing in, renovating sewer infrastructure and upgrading wastewater treatment plants.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo very publicly took a swim in the river two weeks ago, along with Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet. Data released last week show that E. coli levels at the Bras Marie were at 985 units per 100 millilitres that day, slightly above the established threshold.

The men’s triathlon is now scheduled to start at 10.45am Wednesday, which may make the heat more of a factor with the event finishing at the hottest part of the day. World Triathlon is planning to provide ice and water stations along the course for the athletes. The women’s race is set to go forward at 8 a.m. as originally planned.

If the river isn’t safe for swimming after delays, that part of the race would be scrapped and only the cycling and running portions would go forward. That happened last year at the European Championships when the triathlon format was switched because of water quality issues.

“It’s just another situation of the competition,” said World Triathlon president Marisol Casado, pushing back against the idea that a switch would be unfair to triathletes who excel in the water.

Other swimming events planned in the Seine are the triathlon mixed relay on Monday and the women’s and men’s marathon swimming events on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9. Marathon swimming could be relocated, if needed, to the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in the greater Paris region, which already hosts rowing and canoeing competitions and can accommodate up to 15,000 spectators.

But it’s a logistical challenge for triathlon to switch swimming locations given that routes are already set up for cycling and running.

“We are sympathetic,” Merle said. “Let’s see how it goes.”