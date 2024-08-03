IOC leader condemns ‘hate speech’ against Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting at Olympics

“We will not take part in a politically motivated … cultural war,” Bach said at a news briefing Saturday at the midway point of the Paris Games, where he wanted to draw a line under days of global scrutiny about the female boxers’ gender.

“What is going on in this context in the social media with all this hate speech, with this aggression and abuse, and fueled by this agenda, is totally unacceptable,” the International Olympic Committee leader said.

Khelif of Algeria and Lin of Taiwan have been the focus of intense attention — and often inaccurate commentary — because both were disqualified at the 2023 world championships.

The Russian-led International Boxing Association — which has been banished from the Olympics by the IOC in a yearslong dispute — removed the boxers from the world championships 16 months ago in India citing gender-based tests that are still unspecified and unproven.

“What we have seen from the Russian side and in particular from the (IBA),” Bach said, “they have undertaken already way before these Games with a defamation campaign against France, against the Games, against the IOC.”

The Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee, in a post on Facebook, said it had filed an official complaint with the IOC to protest the online harassment of Khelif that amounts to “a serious violation of sports ethics and the Olympic Charter by one of the participants in the boxing tournament.”

The Algerian team statement alleged that another boxer — who it did not identify — posted disparaging comments on Khelif and warned that the IOC “has issued a final warning to delete every post that concerns our heroine.”