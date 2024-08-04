From cold shoulder to selfie together, two Koreas' encounter at Olympics

But as Yeo rose from her seat, An walked right past her to embrace her coach. An did not comment on this matter, and Yeo said she missed the timing to embrace An despite wanting to shake hands.

It was among the few encounters between the two Koreas at the Summer Games in the French capital, where both sides shared somewhat awkward moments of minimal cordiality in light of the recent tension in the peninsula.

It is unclear whether An's cold shoulder was intentional or not, as Yeo may simply not have been within An's peripheral vision. The incident, however, has sparked speculation and interest from South Koreans.

"It's a matter of life (for An). This is ... actually understandable," one commenter said on the video posted to YouTube. "Haha ... I don't think it's a matter of An's personality," another person added.

An was also seen avoiding the South Koreans during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, last year, where she won two gold medals. A South Korean reporter called her out and asked for a comment, to which she hesitated for a moment before walking away and saying, "I'm sorry."

Complicated relations between the Koreas

South and North Koreans have had a complicated relationship, which can vary from being seen as sworn enemies to members of the same nation. Inter-Korea relations as of now are as icy as they have been in recent years, particularly with continued hard-line comments from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.