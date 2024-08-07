Thai boxer Janjaem brings home the bronze

Imane Khelif reached the final of the welterweight tournament after defeating Janjaem 5-0 on Wednesday. Janjaem put up a strong fight, but was ultimately overpowered by Khelif's flawless performance in all three rounds.

Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting had faced disqualification by the International Boxing Association over sex chromosome tests, but they were allowed to compete in the Olympics after the International Olympic Committee dismissed the tests as arbitrary.