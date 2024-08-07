Thai boxer Janjaem brings home the bronze

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 07, 2024

Despite losing to her opponent from Algeria, Thai boxer Janjaem Suwannapheng secured the bronze medal in this year’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

She will be awarded either 4 million baht in a one-off payment or 4.8 million baht in instalments from the National Sports Development Fund.

 

Imane Khelif reached the final of the welterweight tournament after defeating Janjaem 5-0 on Wednesday. Janjaem put up a strong fight, but was ultimately overpowered by Khelif's flawless performance in all three rounds.

Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting had faced disqualification by the International Boxing Association over sex chromosome tests, but they were allowed to compete in the Olympics after the International Olympic Committee dismissed the tests as arbitrary.

Janjaem’s bronze brings Thailand’s medal count to two. 

