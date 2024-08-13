Vietnam to play friendly matches with Thailand and Russia in September

Vietnam will play friendly matches with Thailand and Russia on FIFA Days in September, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

Vietnam will compete with Thailand and Russia at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. All matches of the Vietnamese team will take place at 7.30pm, with the match against Russia scheduled for September 5 and the match with Thailand on September 10.

This is the first time since 2019 that Thailand and Vietnam have had a friendly match. Back then, the Vietnamese team were invited to participate in the King's Cup of Thailand and won 1-0 in the group stage under the leadership of South Korean coach Park Hang-seo.