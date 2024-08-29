Thai athletes fly the flag at the Paralympics opening parade in Paris

Athletes from 184 countries moved down the Champs-Élysées from the Arc de Triomphe to the Place de la Concorde in a spectacular four-hour parade.
A total of 79 Thai athletes will participate in 15 sports competitions during the games, which run from August 29 to September 8. Disciplines include para archery, para athletics, para badminton, boccia, para cycling, para canoe, para rowing, wheelchair fencing, para powerlifting, shooting para sport, para swimming, para table tennis, para taekwondo, para judo and wheelchair tennis.
In the previous Paralympics in Tokyo 2020, Thailand ranked 25th with five gold, five silver and eight bronze medals. The country was ranked sixth among Asian countries and first in the ASEAN contingent.