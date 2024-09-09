Generous cash rewards for winning Thai Paralympians announced

Thai athletes are to receive 135 million baht in cash for their achievements in the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Thailand was ranked 21st in the table with 30 medals (six gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze). China topped the table with 220 medals, followed by Great Britain (124) and the US (105).

It is considered the best achievement for Thai athletes in Paralympics, beating the six gold, six silver and six bronze won during the competition in Brazil in 2016.