Generous cash rewards for winning Thai Paralympians announced

Thai athletes are to receive 135 million baht in cash for their achievements in the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Thailand was ranked 21st in the table with 30 medals (six gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze). China topped the table with 220 medals, followed by Great Britain (124) and the US (105).
It is considered the best achievement for Thai athletes in Paralympics, beating the six gold, six silver and six bronze won during the competition in Brazil in 2016.
The National Sports Development Fund will pay a total of 135 million baht in cash prizes, including 43.20 million baht for six gold (7.2 million baht each), 52.80 million baht for 11 silver (4.8 million baht each), and 39 million baht for 13 bronze (3 million baht each).
Thai wheelchair fencer Saysunee Jana will receive a total of 24.6 million baht for her three golds in the foil, sabre and épée individual categories, and one bronze from the épée team.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Facebook on Sunday that it is time to welcome Thai Paralympic heroes back to their home country.
She noted that the achievements of these Thai athletes has brought happiness and pride to Thais and thanked the officials for their hard work as the country’s representatives.
“I would like to congratulate the athletes on their achievements. They have trained hard for many years to achieve their goal,” she said.
Paetongtarn also believes that Thai athletes’ achievements will help inspire future generations of Paralympians.