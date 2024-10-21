The ANNIKA Foundation Launches New Junior Girls’ Golf Tournament in Thailand

This new junior girls’ golf tournament will be held from April 22–25, 2025, featuring 78 promising junior players from Asia, particularly Southeast Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand in a 54-hole stroke play competition.

Aligned with its mission to develop and empower young women through golf, the event will provide participants with a competitive environment to enhance their skills. As part of the ANNIKA Foundation’s Pathway Series, the top three finishers will receive invitations to the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational, one of the world’s most prestigious junior golf tournaments.

“We are excited to host this event in Thailand, allowing these talented young golfers to showcase their abilities globally,” said Annika. “The emerging talent from Asia and Australasia is remarkable, and we are committed to providing the resources and opportunities necessary for these junior girls to reach their full potential.”

The tournament will offer elite competition on a top-tier course, complemented by educational initiatives aimed at fostering personal growth among participants. These may include leadership seminars, educational sessions, and skill development clinics.