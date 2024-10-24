Champ Marquez gets a taste of Thailand ahead of MotoGP Grand Prix

Ahead of the race, Márquez took a few moments to explore the country's rich cultural heritage. One of the highlights was his visit to a “Meru”, a traditional Thai crematorium in a temple.

One of the viral images circulating online shows Márquez photographing his girlfriend, Gemma Pinto, against the backdrop of Thailand's iconic architecture, such as a “Meru”. This relatable moment touched the hearts of many fans around the world.

Márquez's visit to Thailand has generated significant excitement among motorsport enthusiasts. The PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2024 will be held from October 25-27, offering fans the chance to witness thrilling racing action at the Chang International Circuit.



