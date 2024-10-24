Champ Marquez gets a taste of Thailand ahead of MotoGP Grand Prix

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2024

Eight-time world motorcycling champion Marc Márquez, representing the Gresini Racing Team, has arrived in Thailand ahead of the 18th round of the MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand 2024 at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram province.

Ahead of the race, Márquez took a few moments to explore the country's rich cultural heritage. One of the highlights was his visit to a “Meru”, a traditional Thai crematorium in a temple.

One of the viral images circulating online shows Márquez photographing his girlfriend, Gemma Pinto, against the backdrop of Thailand's iconic architecture, such as a “Meru”. This relatable moment touched the hearts of many fans around the world. 

Márquez's visit to Thailand has generated significant excitement among motorsport enthusiasts. The PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2024 will be held from October 25-27, offering fans the chance to witness thrilling racing action at the Chang International Circuit.

