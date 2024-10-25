Buriram heats up as the MotoGP World Championship takes centre stage

This is the fastest and most prestigious motorcycle racing event globally, held from October 25-27, 2024, at Chang International Circuit in Buriram. It is the largest world-class sporting event ever organized in Thailand, with an audience of over 800 million viewers from 220 countries.

The first day's atmosphere was lively, with riders entering the circuit early for official practice.

The qualifying rounds to determine starting positions will take place on Saturday morning, October 26, followed by the Sprint Race in the afternoon.