Park, Suritpreeya Dominate as JAT-NB3 Elite Series Circuit 3 Ends in Cha-Am

Park, making his tour debut, fired a third consecutive 70 to secure the Boys’ Open and A-Class titles. Meanwhile, Suritpreeya led wire-to-wire in the Girls’ Open and B categories, capping her win with a final-round 70.

Park’s impressive round included four birdies against two bogeys, bringing his three-round total to 6-under-par 210 and earning him a four-shot victory over second circuit winner Ajalawich Anantasethakul, who finished with a final-round 73 for a 2-under-par 214 total. Park’s stellar play ensured his debut would be remembered as he claimed both the A-Class and Boys’ Open titles, leaving Ajalawich in second for both. Trevor Cunningham, second in the previous two events, completed the Boys’ podium with a 216 total.

