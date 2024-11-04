Park, Suritpreeya Dominate as JAT-NB3 Elite Series Circuit 3 Ends in Cha-Am

Park, making his tour debut, fired a third consecutive 70 to secure the Boys’ Open and A-Class titles. Meanwhile, Suritpreeya led wire-to-wire in the Girls’ Open and B categories, capping her win with a final-round 70.
Park’s impressive round included four birdies against two bogeys, bringing his three-round total to 6-under-par 210 and earning him a four-shot victory over second circuit winner Ajalawich Anantasethakul, who finished with a final-round 73 for a 2-under-par 214 total. Park’s stellar play ensured his debut would be remembered as he claimed both the A-Class and Boys’ Open titles, leaving Ajalawich in second for both. Trevor Cunningham, second in the previous two events, completed the Boys’ podium with a 216 total.
In the Girls’ Open Class, Suritpreeya delivered a commanding wire-to-wire victory in the girls’ B category, showcasing her finesse with a final-round 70. Her score, highlighted by five birdies, a double bogey on the eighth, and a bogey, brought her to a 2-under-par 214, comfortably ahead of Thitaree Visavapattamawan, who placed second at 1-over-par 217.
“I didn’t expect to win, to be honest,” said 13-year-old Suritpreeya from the American School of Bangkok. “My iron shots were pretty accurate, and my putting was impressive, which explained why I made a lot of birdies. All the hard work I’ve put in paid off this week.”
Thitaree, also making her JAT-NB3 debut, walked away with the Girls’ A-Class trophy despite her driver, chip, and putter falling short of expectations. “It was just one of those days,” said the 18-year-old, who is set to join Kansas State University next year. “I wanted to finish at even-par, but one-over isn’t so bad.”
Trailing six strokes behind, Vichayada Raemmuang finished second with a closing 72, totalling 223.
In the Boys’ B Class, South African Lubanzi Tselanie held on to the title with a total of 5-over-par 221, despite a final-round slip to a 77, finishing three strokes ahead of Ratthawit Ratthachaianan, who shot 224 over three rounds.
In the youngest C Class, contested over 36 holes, Asakorn Hattabodee sealed the Boys’ title with a final-round 80, finishing 8-over-par 224, eight strokes clear of Teepakorn Sinprapaporn. Sirinyamas Thummarattanadee triumphed in the Girls’ category with a 9-over-par 225, leaving Alin Emily Reunkul in second.
**Next Up in the JAT-NB3 Elite Series**
The JAT-NB3 Elite Series, a partnership between the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) and the Notah Begay III (NB3) Junior Golf Championship, will head to Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao for the fourth leg from December 6-8. Spanning seven events, this series offers young golfers a chance to accumulate points in the JAT Order of Merit, to reach the season-ending JAT-NB3 Asian Championship next year. Ultimately, they will vie for a coveted place in the NB3 World Championship in the US in November 2025.
This series counts towards the Junior Golf Scoreboard and the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Following the December circuit, two more events are scheduled for March 7-9 and March 28-30, 2025. The season finale will take place at Rayong Green Valley Country Club in Chonburi from April 4-6, followed by the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship at Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Nakhon Nayok from April 11-13, 2025.