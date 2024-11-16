Petchtanong, Anane To clash In kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 26 

The high-stakes matchup between former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchtanong and the 20-year-old rising star Anane pits a seasoned veteran against a young phenom.

Petchtanong, currently ranked #3 in the bantamweight division, aims to reclaim the title he once held. The 39-year-old Thai fighter boasts over 400 professional bouts and has earned accolades in both WBC and WMC Muay Thai, establishing himself as a technically proficient and strategic striker.