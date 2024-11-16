Petchtanong, Anane To clash In kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 26 

The high-stakes matchup between former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchtanong and the 20-year-old rising star Anane pits a seasoned veteran against a young phenom.
Petchtanong, currently ranked #3 in the bantamweight division, aims to reclaim the title he once held. The 39-year-old Thai fighter boasts over 400 professional bouts and has earned accolades in both WBC and WMC Muay Thai, establishing himself as a technically proficient and strategic striker.
Entering the bout on a three-fight win streak, Petchtanong’s most recent victory came at ONE Lumpinee 68 in June, where he knocked out former divisional king Alaverdi Ramazanov with a barrage of powerful strikes.
Meanwhile, Nabil Anane has been widely regarded as a future superstar in the striking world. The Thai-Algerian phenom made his ONE Championship debut at just 19 against two-sport World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Although he fell short, Anane has since bounced back with five straight wins, defeating notable opponents like Soe Lin Oo, Felipe Lobo, and Nakrob Fairtex, to earn the #5 spot in the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings.
Now switching to kickboxing, Anane is looking to prove his versatility and extend his winning streak. A victory over a seasoned opponent like Petchtanong could catapult him into title contention and set up a potential clash with reigning ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty.