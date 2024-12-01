Chaowalit Phalaphon, Thai Senior \"Sogo\" Champion, receives 240,000 baht

Thai Senior Tour International Golf at Phuket Country Club, Phuket Province, this course is the last course of this season, competing for a total prize money of 2 million baht.

On the last day on Sunday, December 1, 2024, the competition situation changed when Chaowalit Phalaphon, 50 years old, who competed in this event as a senior pro for the first time showed great form by making 3 consecutive birdies from holes 16 to 18 before finishing with a tap-in birdie, scoring 4 under par 68, totalling 11 under par for three days, beating Prayad Marksaeng and Udon Duangdecha, who both scored 10 under, by 1 stroke.

As a result, Chaowalit received his first championship as a senior pro in his first tournament. Won 240,000 baht in prize money, while Prajad and Udon shared 111,500 baht each.