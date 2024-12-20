MotoGP 2025 riders to be unveiled at One Bangkok on Feb 9

Riders and their bikes will join the event at 4.30pm to sign autographs and take selfies with fans, MotoGP licence holder Dorna Sports announced on Thursday.
A concert will kick off at 6.45pm, with artists to be announced soon.
At 8.30-9pm, riders and special guests will be introduced to the public at a red-carpet event before heading to a private rooftop party at One Bangkok. Television cameras will broadcast the day’s events worldwide.
The opening ceremony plus meet & greet are open to the public free of charge.
Dorna Sports said the event will throw a global spotlight on MotoGP ahead of 2025’s opening race, to be held in Thailand.
Riders will roar off the line in the first event of the season at Chang International Circuit in Buriram province on February 28-March 2.
Tickets for the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025 will be available at 7-Eleven stores and www.allticket.com starting January 9 at 2pm.