Sweet revenge for ‘Mink’ as she regains world snooker title

The world No. 1 Saraburi native, 25, took on world No. 4 Bai Yulu in the final at Radisson Blu Resort in Morocco on Thursday.

Bai raced ahead to a 3-1 lead, but Nutcharut fought back winning the next two frames to level scores at 3-3.

In the deciding frame, both players played cautiously, but Nutcharut carried the momentum of the previous two frames to win 30-96, 43-75, 54-12, 24-88, 98-4, 69-35 and 57-32.