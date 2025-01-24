Sweet revenge for ‘Mink’ as she regains world snooker title

The world No. 1 Saraburi native, 25, took on world No. 4 Bai Yulu in the final at Radisson Blu Resort in Morocco on Thursday.
Bai raced ahead to a 3-1 lead, but Nutcharut fought back winning the next two frames to level scores at 3-3.
In the deciding frame, both players played cautiously, but Nutcharut carried the momentum of the previous two frames to win 30-96, 43-75, 54-12, 24-88, 98-4, 69-35 and 57-32.
It was sweet revenge for “Mink”, who had lost to her Chinese rival in the deciding frame of the world championship final in in Dongguan, China, in 2024.
Nutcharut received a cash prize of 3,500 pounds sterling (around 147,000 baht), while Bai received 1,800 pound sterling cash prize (around 76,000 baht).
Better known as Mink Nutcharut, the Thai snooker player competes on both the professional World Snooker Tour and the World Women's Snooker Tour.
She won the 2022 World Women's Snooker Championship, defeating Wendy Jans 6–5 on the final black to become the first Thai to win the crown.
She is the only woman known to have achieved a verified maximum break of 147 during a practice match in March 2019. As of September 2024, she was world No. 1 in women's snooker rankings.