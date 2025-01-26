Thai badminton stars win men's and women's singles at Indonesia Masters 2025

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26, 2025

Ratchanok “May” Intanon clinched her third title at the Indonesia Masters by defeating South Korea’s Sim Yu-jin in straight sets, 2-0. This victory marks her first championship win of 2025.

The Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2025, part of the BWF World Tour Super 500 series with a total prize pool of $475,000 (approximately 16.15 million baht), concluded at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta on Sunday, January 26, 2025. In the women’s singles final, sixth-seeded and world No. 13 Ratchanok faced world No. 26 Sim Yu-jin from South Korea.

Ratchanok dominated the first game with an aggressive start but temporarily lost her momentum, allowing Sim to close the gap from an 11-point deficit to tie at 14-14. Regaining her composure, Ratchanok secured the set at 21-18. In the second game, her consistent scoring sealed a 21-17 victory.

With her 21-18, 21-17 win, Ratchanok claimed her third Indonesia Masters title, having previously won in 2010 and 2020.

Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn Seizes Men’s Singles Title

On the men’s side, Kunlavut Vitidsarn delivered a spectacular performance, coming from behind to defeat Indonesia’s world No. 3 Jonathan Christie in a thrilling three-set match.

Despite losing the first game 18-21, Kunlavut staged a comeback, taking the second and third games 21-17 and 21-18 to claim the title. This victory adds another feather to Kunlavut’s cap, reaffirming his position as one of the world’s top badminton players.


 

