Thai badminton stars win men\'s and women\'s singles at Indonesia Masters 2025

The Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2025, part of the BWF World Tour Super 500 series with a total prize pool of $475,000 (approximately 16.15 million baht), concluded at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta on Sunday, January 26, 2025. In the women’s singles final, sixth-seeded and world No. 13 Ratchanok faced world No. 26 Sim Yu-jin from South Korea.

Ratchanok dominated the first game with an aggressive start but temporarily lost her momentum, allowing Sim to close the gap from an 11-point deficit to tie at 14-14. Regaining her composure, Ratchanok secured the set at 21-18. In the second game, her consistent scoring sealed a 21-17 victory.

With her 21-18, 21-17 win, Ratchanok claimed her third Indonesia Masters title, having previously won in 2010 and 2020.