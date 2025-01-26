Thai badminton stars win men\'s and women\'s singles at Indonesia Masters 2025

The Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2025, part of the BWF World Tour Super 500 series with a total prize pool of $475,000 (approximately 16.15 million baht), concluded at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta on Sunday, January 26, 2025. In the women’s singles final, sixth-seeded and world No. 13 Ratchanok faced world No. 26 Sim Yu-jin from South Korea.
Ratchanok dominated the first game with an aggressive start but temporarily lost her momentum, allowing Sim to close the gap from an 11-point deficit to tie at 14-14. Regaining her composure, Ratchanok secured the set at 21-18. In the second game, her consistent scoring sealed a 21-17 victory.
With her 21-18, 21-17 win, Ratchanok claimed her third Indonesia Masters title, having previously won in 2010 and 2020.
Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn Seizes Men’s Singles Title
On the men’s side, Kunlavut Vitidsarn delivered a spectacular performance, coming from behind to defeat Indonesia’s world No. 3 Jonathan Christie in a thrilling three-set match.
Despite losing the first game 18-21, Kunlavut staged a comeback, taking the second and third games 21-17 and 21-18 to claim the title. This victory adds another feather to Kunlavut’s cap, reaffirming his position as one of the world’s top badminton players.