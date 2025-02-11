Thai-French skier secures bronze at Asian Winter Games

Thai-French athlete Paul Henri Vieuxtemps secured a bronze medal in the men's freeski slopestyle contest at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Tuesday.

This achievement marks Thailand’s first medal at the Asian Winter Games, which have been held every four years since 1986.

The 25-year-old skier completed his final run with a score of 85.25, placing him third among 11 competitors. The gold and silver medals were claimed by Japan’s Rai Kasamura and Ruka Ito, respectively.