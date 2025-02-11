Thai-French skier secures bronze at Asian Winter Games

Thai-French athlete Paul Henri Vieuxtemps secured a bronze medal in the men's freeski slopestyle contest at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Tuesday.
This achievement marks Thailand’s first medal at the Asian Winter Games, which have been held every four years since 1986.
The 25-year-old skier completed his final run with a score of 85.25, placing him third among 11 competitors. The gold and silver medals were claimed by Japan’s Rai Kasamura and Ruka Ito, respectively.
Currently studying at Université Grenoble Alpes in France, Vieuxtemps has represented the Ski and Snowboard Association of Thailand in various international events. He made a notable comeback after missing the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, due to a neck injury.
Vieuxtemps is coached by Mathias Wecxsteen, a former world champion in halfpipe skiing in 2004.
Thailand sent a team of 85 athletes (48 men and 37 women) to compete at the Asian Winter Games, held from February 7 to 14.