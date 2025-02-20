Epic boxing showdown: Asian stars clash in Bangkok's ultimate fight night

The event, scheduled for March 8, promises to be more than just a boxing tournament – it's a cultural celebration where six nations converge to showcase their finest athletic talent. Fight fans can expect an atmosphere charged with excitement as warriors from China, Japan, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, and France step into the ring.
The main event features a compelling narrative in the spotlight as Japan's rising star Hiroki Horiike faces off against China's comeback kid Yeerlan for the OPBF Super Lightweight Silver Title. Yeerlan's return to the ring after an 18-month break adds an element of mystery and anticipation to this already intense matchup.
The supporting card is equally enthralling, with Thailand's own Komgrich Nantapech bringing his explosive knockout power against Japan's technical maestro Katsuya Murakami in what promises to be a classic clash of styles. Adding to the evening's drama, fans will witness the explosive meeting between China's aggressive powerhouse Guangheng Luan and Japan's speed demon Tom Mizokoshi.
For those looking to experience this spectacular evening in person, the World Siam Stadium offers various viewing options to suit every budget. From the electric atmosphere of general admission at 800 THB to the ultimate VIP experience at 60,000 THB, there's something for every fight fan. The venue's doors open at 1:30 PM, with the first bell scheduled for 2:00 PM.
Can't make it to Bangkok? Fear not—the action will be streamed live across multiple platforms, including Boxing RAISE, Douyin, WeChat, and TikTok, ensuring fight fans across Asia won't miss a single moment of the action.
G.O.A.T. MATCH has become more than just a boxing event – it's a celebration of Asian boxing culture, bringing together diverse fighting styles and traditions in one spectacular showcase. As the fifth instalment in this prestigious series, it continues to build bridges across borders through the universal language of sport.
For ticket information and event details, contact the G.O.A.T. MATCH Executive Committee through their international team of representatives in Tokyo, Bangkok, and Shanghai.
Don't miss your chance to be part of boxing history – secure your tickets now for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of world-class boxing action in the heart of Bangkok.
Main Event: OPBF Super Lightweight Silver Title (10 Rounds)
• Hiroki Horiike (Japan) vs. Yeerlan (China)
Horiike, known for his victories over Chinese opponents, faces Yeerlan, returning after a year and a half-hiatus.
Semi-Final: OPBF Super Flyweight Silver Title (10 Rounds)
• Katsuya Murakami (Japan) vs. Komgrich Nantapech (Thailand)
A showdown between Murakami’s technical skills and Komgrich’s knockout power.
Semi-Semi Final: OPBF Super Bantamweight Silver Title (10 Rounds)
• Tom Mizokoshi (Japan) vs. Guangheng Luan (China)
Luan’s aggressive style clashes with Mizokoshi’s speed and precision.