Epic boxing showdown: Asian stars clash in Bangkok's ultimate fight night

The event, scheduled for March 8, promises to be more than just a boxing tournament – it's a cultural celebration where six nations converge to showcase their finest athletic talent. Fight fans can expect an atmosphere charged with excitement as warriors from China, Japan, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, and France step into the ring.

The main event features a compelling narrative in the spotlight as Japan's rising star Hiroki Horiike faces off against China's comeback kid Yeerlan for the OPBF Super Lightweight Silver Title. Yeerlan's return to the ring after an 18-month break adds an element of mystery and anticipation to this already intense matchup.

The supporting card is equally enthralling, with Thailand's own Komgrich Nantapech bringing his explosive knockout power against Japan's technical maestro Katsuya Murakami in what promises to be a classic clash of styles. Adding to the evening's drama, fans will witness the explosive meeting between China's aggressive powerhouse Guangheng Luan and Japan's speed demon Tom Mizokoshi.