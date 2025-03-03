Newin regrets government’s decision not to extend MotoGP contract

Newin Chidchob, president of Chang International Circuit, expressed his regret on Monday that the government would not extend its contract with MotoGP, meaning the world’s premier motorcycle road racing event will be held in Thailand for the last time next year.
Newin shared his disappointment on his Facebook page, Uncle Newin.
In the post, he thanked MotoGP fans and the people of Buri Ram for helping make Chang International Circuit globally recognised after hosting the MotoGP 2025 event.
He noted that the three-day MotoGP 2025 event, held from 28 February to 2 March, attracted 224,634 spectators and generated 5.043 billion baht in spending across Buri Ram and nearby provinces.
Newin expressed his sorrow at being informed by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) that MotoGP 2026 would be the last event held in Thailand, as the government had decided not to renew the contract.
“I deeply regret this decision, as the government would only need to invest 500 million baht per year, while private sponsors would contribute 300 million baht annually, yet the event generates 5 billion baht in revenue for the country,” Newin said.
He stated that Chang International Circuit, which is among the event’s sponsors, must accept the government’s decision and inform its fans accordingly.
However, SAT governor Dr Kongsak Yodmanee said the organisation was still in negotiations with Dorna Sports S.L., which holds the commercial rights to MotoGP, regarding a possible contract extension.
Kongsak reaffirmed that both the SAT and the government wished to continue hosting the event in Thailand to promote tourism.