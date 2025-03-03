Newin regrets government’s decision not to extend MotoGP contract

Newin Chidchob, president of Chang International Circuit, expressed his regret on Monday that the government would not extend its contract with MotoGP, meaning the world’s premier motorcycle road racing event will be held in Thailand for the last time next year.

Newin shared his disappointment on his Facebook page, Uncle Newin.

In the post, he thanked MotoGP fans and the people of Buri Ram for helping make Chang International Circuit globally recognised after hosting the MotoGP 2025 event.