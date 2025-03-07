Blue Canyon braces for showdown as Lee Ye-won returns to defend title

The South Korean star admitted she’s feeling both excited and honored to return to Phuket for the season-opening event of the 2025 KLPGA Tour, which promises to be even more competitive than last year.
With increased prize money, an expanded international field, and a switch to a four-day, 72-hole format, the event is set to deliver even more drama than before.
For the second year running, Blue Canyon Country Club is set to steal the spotlight as the ultimate battleground for this high-stakes showdown. After a blockbuster debut in 2024, the organizers are turning up the heat with a star-studded lineup featuring KLPGA’s elite, invited aces from Thailand and beyond, plus a crop of rising amateur talents and battle-tested qualifiers hungry to make their mark.
The prize purse has also received a major boost, rising from US$650,000 (approximately THB22.75 million) to US$800,000 (approximately THB27.65 million). Along with the format change from a 54-hole event to a 72-hole battle, the event is shaping up to be a real test for all contenders.
Lee, who narrowly edged compatriot Choi Min-kyung by just one stroke to capture last year’s title at 9-under-par 207, is eager to write another winning chapter in her career. The victory at Blue Canyon was one of three titles she claimed in 2024, further solidifying her status as one of the KLPGA’s rising stars.
Speaking about her return, Lee said she still vividly remembers the emotions of that dramatic victory and is proud to return as the defending champion.
"I’m very excited and honored to return to Phuket as the defending champion. I will do my best to deliver a strong performance again this year. I still vividly remember the atmosphere and emotions from last year’s victory,” said Lee.
"Right now, my biggest personal challenge is my physical strength. That’s why I have been working hard on my fitness and training intensively during the off-season. I’ve also focused on sharpening my short game, aiming to minimize mistakes as much as possible,” the defending champion added.
With Lee Ye-won ready to defend her crown, the 2025 Blue Canyon Ladies Championship is shaping up to be an electrifying curtain-raiser — a high-voltage clash that will spectacularly ignite the KLPGA Tour season.
The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship has quickly become one of the most anticipated stops on the KLPGA Tour calendar, not only for its growing prestige but also because of the iconic venue itself. Blue Canyon Country Club is widely regarded as one of Thailand’s most beautiful and challenging championship courses. Its reputation was further enhanced after it was named “Thailand’s Best Golf Course” at the 2024 World Golf Awards held in Madeira, Portugal. It was the second time Blue Canyon earned this honor, having previously won in 2022.
In addition to hosting this week’s event, Blue Canyon is also set to host the Annika Invitational Asia, a prestigious international amateur event, in April 2025.