Blue Canyon braces for showdown as Lee Ye-won returns to defend title

The South Korean star admitted she’s feeling both excited and honored to return to Phuket for the season-opening event of the 2025 KLPGA Tour, which promises to be even more competitive than last year.

With increased prize money, an expanded international field, and a switch to a four-day, 72-hole format, the event is set to deliver even more drama than before.

For the second year running, Blue Canyon Country Club is set to steal the spotlight as the ultimate battleground for this high-stakes showdown. After a blockbuster debut in 2024, the organizers are turning up the heat with a star-studded lineup featuring KLPGA’s elite, invited aces from Thailand and beyond, plus a crop of rising amateur talents and battle-tested qualifiers hungry to make their mark.

The prize purse has also received a major boost, rising from US$650,000 (approximately THB22.75 million) to US$800,000 (approximately THB27.65 million). Along with the format change from a 54-hole event to a 72-hole battle, the event is shaping up to be a real test for all contenders.

Lee, who narrowly edged compatriot Choi Min-kyung by just one stroke to capture last year’s title at 9-under-par 207, is eager to write another winning chapter in her career. The victory at Blue Canyon was one of three titles she claimed in 2024, further solidifying her status as one of the KLPGA’s rising stars.