NOC Thailand secretary-general submits letter over election dispute

According to the letter, Vitch reported that NOC Thailand and 37 sports federations discussed eight agendas at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Bangkok as Olympic Council members.

He explained that the last agenda was the election of the new executive committee. At which point, an Election Chairman was proposed and agreed to be Prof Dr Charoen Vatanasin, with one legal counselor, and three scrutineers, he explained.

The situations went badly when Prof Dr Vatanasin produced a letter, dated March 20 (five days earlier) from the Olympian Association indicating the changes of two athletes, replacing the current ones, which was considered to have certain impact on the election, he pointed out.

“As the documents for this AGM was mailed out on March 12, one candidate team asked that Prof Dr Vatanasin would not allow the changes to be effective prior to the election, which was promptly ignored.”

“Therefore, this candidate team walked out as this was not according to the Constitutions.”