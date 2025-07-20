Thailand’s first and only Bundesliga player

Witthaya Laohakul made history as the only Thai footballer to ever play in Germany’s top league—and the first to play professionally in Japan.

When Witthaya stepped onto the pitch for Hertha BSC in 1979, he wasn’t just starting a new chapter in his career—he was breaking new ground for Thai football. He became the first, and so far only, Thai player to play in Germany’s Bundesliga, one of Europe’s top leagues.

Born in Lamphun in 1954, Witthaya began his football journey with Bangkok Bank FC before earning a scholarship to study and play in Japan.

In doing so, he also became the first Thai footballer to play professionally in Japan, joining Yanmar Diesel (now Cerezo Osaka) in 1977.

He spent two seasons there, helping the team win the Japan Soccer League and Emperor’s Cup in 1978.

His performances in Japan caught the attention of European scouts.

In 1979, he signed with Hertha BSC in Germany. Over two seasons in the Bundesliga, he made appearances as a defensive midfielder, according to Transfermarkt.

Known for his stamina, discipline, and reading of the game, he later moved to 1. FC Saarbrücken, where he played 54 matches and scored 7 goals in the 2. Bundesliga, as per Transfermarkt.