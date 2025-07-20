Thailand’s first and only Bundesliga player

Witthaya Laohakul made history as the only Thai footballer to ever play in Germany’s top league—and the first to play professionally in Japan.
When Witthaya stepped onto the pitch for Hertha BSC in 1979, he wasn’t just starting a new chapter in his career—he was breaking new ground for Thai football. He became the first, and so far only, Thai player to play in Germany’s Bundesliga, one of Europe’s top leagues.
Born in Lamphun in 1954, Witthaya began his football journey with Bangkok Bank FC before earning a scholarship to study and play in Japan.
In doing so, he also became the first Thai footballer to play professionally in Japan, joining Yanmar Diesel (now Cerezo Osaka) in 1977.
He spent two seasons there, helping the team win the Japan Soccer League and Emperor’s Cup in 1978.
His performances in Japan caught the attention of European scouts.
In 1979, he signed with Hertha BSC in Germany. Over two seasons in the Bundesliga, he made appearances as a defensive midfielder, according to Transfermarkt.
Known for his stamina, discipline, and reading of the game, he later moved to 1. FC Saarbrücken, where he played 54 matches and scored 7 goals in the 2. Bundesliga, as per Transfermarkt.
Witthaya also played an important role for the Thailand national team.
Between 1975 and 1985, he earned 61 caps and scored 18 goals. He represented Thailand in multiple international tournaments, helping raise the standard of Thai football during that era.
After retiring as a player, Witthaya turned to coaching.
He worked as an assistant coach at Gamba Osaka in Japan before managing several Thai clubs, including Chonburi FC and Bangkok Glass.
He also served as head coach of the Thailand national team and the U19 squad. Beyond coaching, he’s continued to support football development in Thailand, helping scout and mentor young talent.
No Thai player has followed him into the Bundesliga since, but Witthaya’s journey remains a powerful example. He proved that Thai players could make it abroad and succeed in some of the world’s toughest leagues.
He’s a pioneer who opened doors for others and showed that with talent, courage, and hard work, even players from a small town like Lamphun can leave a mark on the world stage.