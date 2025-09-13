Thailand Senior Tour's 4th Event Tees Off in Chiang Mai with a 2 Million Baht Prize Purse

Organized by the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association and supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), the tournament is a key event aimed at elevating Thai senior golf to an international standard.

Sutin Darunyothin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association, highlighted the event's appeal, noting a large number of applications from foreign golfers. He stated that the tournament not only promotes Thailand as a destination but also stimulates the economy and tourism. The association's goal is to establish Thailand as the hub for senior golf development in ASEAN.

Tanu-kiat Chan-chum, Manager of the National Sports Development Fund, emphasized that the event aligns with national sports development policies, as golf has the potential to enhance the country's image, boost the economy, and promote tourism.

