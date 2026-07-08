Thailand swept by USA in VNL Week 3 opener

Thailand opened Week 3 of the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2026 with a 3-0 defeat to the United States in Osaka, Japan, on Wednesday.
The Thai women’s national volleyball team, led by head coach Kiattipong “Coach Aod” Radchatagriengkai, went down 21-25, 18-25, 20-25 in Pool 9 action. Volleyball World listed the match as Women’s VNL 2026 fixture No.75, played in Osaka on July 8 at 3.30pm local time.
Thailand showed resistance in the first and third sets, reaching 21 and 20 points respectively, but the United States were stronger in the decisive moments.
The Americans’ attacking power and control at key stages allowed them to close out the match without dropping a set, leaving Thailand searching for a response in their next Pool 9 fixture.
Thailand will have little time to recover, with their next match coming against host nation Japan on July 9.
Volleyball World lists Japan vs Thailand in Osaka at 7.20pm Japan time, or 5.20pm Thailand time.
The match will be Thailand’s second outing of Week 3 as they continue a difficult final stretch of the preliminary round.