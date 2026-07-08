Thailand swept by USA in VNL Week 3 opener

Straight-sets defeat in Osaka

Thailand opened Week 3 of the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2026 with a 3-0 defeat to the United States in Osaka, Japan, on Wednesday.

The Thai women’s national volleyball team, led by head coach Kiattipong “Coach Aod” Radchatagriengkai, went down 21-25, 18-25, 20-25 in Pool 9 action. Volleyball World listed the match as Women’s VNL 2026 fixture No.75, played in Osaka on July 8 at 3.30pm local time.