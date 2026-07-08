Ammonia leak near Suphan Buri school prompts evacuation alert

Residents in Suphan Buri have been urged to avoid an area near an ice factory after an ammonia leak was reported close to a school and a residential community in Doem Bang Nang Buat district.

The incident was reported in Khao Phra subdistrict, where rescue workers said ammonia had leaked from an ice factory near Thammachot School. The Samoe Kan Suphan Buri Rescue Foundation issued an emergency warning, saying officials were responding to the leak and asking people in affected areas to follow safety instructions.

Local administrative officials, disaster prevention personnel and rescue teams were deployed to the scene to block access to the affected area. A temporary emergency response centre was also set up to assess the situation, monitor wind direction and support efforts to shut off the chemical valve.

Residents in risk areas were advised not to approach the factory and to strictly follow instructions from officials. Those nearby were told to close doors, windows and ventilation points to reduce exposure to ammonia vapour.

People who experience eye irritation, nose irritation, breathing discomfort, dizziness or other unusual symptoms were advised to leave the area immediately for a well-ventilated location and seek medical assistance or notify officials.