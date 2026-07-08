China outlines 2030 tourism drive to attract 190m inbound visits

China is placing overseas travel demand at the centre of its next tourism push, with a State Council-approved five-year blueprint setting a target of 190 million inbound tourist visits a year by 2030.

The plan is designed to bring more international travellers into the country as China looks to strengthen consumption and deepen exchanges with the wider world.

It also sets a goal of generating more than US$150 billion in annual inbound tourism spending by the end of the decade.