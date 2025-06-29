World's first pure ammonia-fueled demonstration vessel completes maiden voyage in China

Ammonia, a major chemical industry feedstock, has a high energy density and, due to its carbon-free nature, produces only water and nitrogen when fully combusted. This makes it a highly promising fuel for decarbonising shipping.

In recent years, several shipping companies in countries like Japan and Norway have been investing in the development of ammonia-powered vessels. A report by the International Energy Agency published in 2021 estimated that by 2050, ammonia could account for around 45 per cent of global energy demand for shipping in 2050 the net-zero emissions scenario. However, ammonia fuel also faces challenges such as ignition difficulties and unstable combustion.