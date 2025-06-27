The Mall Group Forges Strategic Partnership with China’s SCPG to Mark 50 Years of Thai–Chinese Diplomatic Relations

Bangkok, Thailand – The Mall Group, one of Thailand’s leading retail and lifestyle developers, has announced a strategic partnership with SCPG Group, a top-tier commercial property developer and shopping mall operator in China. This collaboration commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China and aims to foster regional economic development through creative and cultural diplomacy.
Under the theme “Creative Economy through Culture: Celebrating 50 Years of Thai–Chinese Friendship”, the initiative seeks to pilot the export of Thai culture into the Chinese market through multiple dimensions. The partnership will be launched with the “Super-V SCPG Hua Hua Festival”, a major summer cultural event in China to be held from July 18 to 27, 2025, in Shenzhen and Shanghai. Central to the festival will be the “Kud-Thai Holiday”, showcasing Thailand’s rich cultural heritage and lifestyle.
The strategic partnership was formally announced at a press event presided over by Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Former Prime Minister of Thailand and Mr. Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), who praised the collaboration as a model of public–private synergy driving the creative economy and enhancing cultural exchange between the two nations.
Ms. Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, saying:
“This historic partnership is not only a tribute to the enduring friendship between Thailand and China but also a gateway to economic and cultural synergies. By joining forces with SCPG—China’s expert in commercial property investment and management—we are confident that this initiative will enhance Thailand’s global image, create new business opportunities for Thai SMEs, and connect them more directly with Chinese consumers.”
The collaboration will span cultural exchange, business promotion, and commercial campaign development. The Mall Group will serve as a key facilitator for cross-border trade activities and business matchmaking between Thai SME partners and SCPG’s extensive retail network. Both companies will also work together to exchange customer experience insights and leverage their networks to grow their regional and international customer base.
The upcoming “Super-V SCPG Hua Hua Festival” will feature a wide range of Thai cultural experiences curated by The Mall Group, including the signature “Kud-Thai” event from its Gourmet Market brand. Featured Thai products include:
The event will also include Thai cultural performances, traditional massage demonstrations, workshops, and opportunities for direct engagement with local consumers—enabling sustainable economic links between Thai entrepreneurs and the Chinese market.
Mr. Yao Haibo, Chief Executive Officer of SCPG Group, stated:
“This partnership reflects the strong diplomatic and economic ties between Thailand and China. By combining culture and innovation, we are building a new retail ecosystem that elevates local brands and opens new global opportunities. Together with The Mall Group, we will set a new benchmark in commercial real estate and retail collaboration, creating mutual prosperity and sustainable growth across the region.”
About the “Super-V SCPG Hua Hua Festival”
Scheduled for July 18–27, 2025, in Shenzhen and Shanghai, the festival is themed “Kud-Thai Holiday (酷泰假日)” and will transform SCPG malls into Thai cultural destinations. Visitors will enjoy a vibrant street-style Thai experience, including:
This initiative represents a new chapter in Thai–Chinese cooperation by connecting tourism, retail, and creative culture to offer both commercial and cultural value.
About SCPG Group
Founded in 2003, SCPG Group is one of China’s foremost retail property developers and mall operators. With over 220 shopping centers in 54 cities, SCPG manages over 15 million square meters of retail space and assets valued at over 120 billion RMB, partnering with over 20,000 brands. It is ranked #2 commercial property brand in China by China Index Academy and among the Top 3 commercial real estate companies by Guandian Real Estate Institute. SCPG’s loyalty ecosystem includes more than 45 million members.
About The Mall Group
Founded in 1979 by the Umpujh family, The Mall Group is a pioneer in retail and mixed-use development in Thailand. It operates some of the country’s most iconic shopping centers, including The Mall Life Store, The EM District (Emporium, EmQuartier, EMSPHERE), Siam Paragon, and the upcoming Bangkok Mall. Under the leadership of Ms. Supaluck Umpujh, the company is committed to sustainable growth, community engagement, and elevating Thailand as a premier global destination for shopping, lifestyle, and culture.