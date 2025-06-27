The Mall Group Forges Strategic Partnership with China’s SCPG to Mark 50 Years of Thai–Chinese Diplomatic Relations

The upcoming “Super-V SCPG Hua Hua Festival” will feature a wide range of Thai cultural experiences curated by The Mall Group, including the signature “Kud-Thai” event from its Gourmet Market brand. Featured Thai products include:

Gourmet Thai x Butterbear delicacies such as crispy coconut rolls, golden crisps, and rice crackers

Dried fruits like mango and strawberry

Thai-themed lifestyle products such as elephant pants, handwoven fans

Products under the Thai Thai brand that reflect local heritage and craftsmanship

The event will also include Thai cultural performances, traditional massage demonstrations, workshops, and opportunities for direct engagement with local consumers—enabling sustainable economic links between Thai entrepreneurs and the Chinese market.

Mr. Yao Haibo, Chief Executive Officer of SCPG Group, stated:

“This partnership reflects the strong diplomatic and economic ties between Thailand and China. By combining culture and innovation, we are building a new retail ecosystem that elevates local brands and opens new global opportunities. Together with The Mall Group, we will set a new benchmark in commercial real estate and retail collaboration, creating mutual prosperity and sustainable growth across the region.”



About the “Super-V SCPG Hua Hua Festival”

Scheduled for July 18–27, 2025, in Shenzhen and Shanghai, the festival is themed “Kud-Thai Holiday (酷泰假日)” and will transform SCPG malls into Thai cultural destinations. Visitors will enjoy a vibrant street-style Thai experience, including:

Thai street food and fashion

Handicrafts by local SMEs

Traditional dance performances

Thai massage and wellness demonstrations

Cultural and tourism workshops

This initiative represents a new chapter in Thai–Chinese cooperation by connecting tourism, retail, and creative culture to offer both commercial and cultural value.



About SCPG Group

Founded in 2003, SCPG Group is one of China’s foremost retail property developers and mall operators. With over 220 shopping centers in 54 cities, SCPG manages over 15 million square meters of retail space and assets valued at over 120 billion RMB, partnering with over 20,000 brands. It is ranked #2 commercial property brand in China by China Index Academy and among the Top 3 commercial real estate companies by Guandian Real Estate Institute. SCPG’s loyalty ecosystem includes more than 45 million members.



About The Mall Group

Founded in 1979 by the Umpujh family, The Mall Group is a pioneer in retail and mixed-use development in Thailand. It operates some of the country’s most iconic shopping centers, including The Mall Life Store, The EM District (Emporium, EmQuartier, EMSPHERE), Siam Paragon, and the upcoming Bangkok Mall. Under the leadership of Ms. Supaluck Umpujh, the company is committed to sustainable growth, community engagement, and elevating Thailand as a premier global destination for shopping, lifestyle, and culture.