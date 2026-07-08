Iran claims attacks on US sites in Bahrain and Kuwait after US strikes

Iran said it targeted US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday after the United States launched a new wave of strikes on Iranian targets, pushing an already fragile ceasefire closer to collapse.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it carried out a combined missile and drone operation against key US-linked sites, including Bandar Salman, Bahrain’s Fifth Naval District and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, according to Reuters. The IRGC also claimed it had shot down a US MQ-9 drone during the operation, although there was no immediate comment from the US military.

Al Jazeera reported that Iran said it had targeted “85 US military installations” in Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation for US attacks on its southern provinces. The figure was presented as an Iranian claim and had not been independently verified.

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait, while the Kuwaiti army said its air defences were responding to “hostile” missile and drone attacks, Reuters reported. The latest exchange came after the US said it had launched fresh strikes in response to attacks on commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.