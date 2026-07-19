Messi v Yamal at 2am: Thai viewing guide to Spain-Argentina World Cup final

Where Thai fans can watch live and free

The final will be broadcast free-to-air on MONOMAX SPORTS TV via Channel 29, giving viewers nationwide access without a subscription.

MONOMAX subscribers can also stream the match live through the platform. Additional viewing options listed for the final include AIS PLAY, TrueVisions NOW and TrueID, all carrying the MONOMAX SPORTS feed.

The main options are:

MONOMAX

MONOMAX SPORTS TV on Channel 29

AIS PLAY on MONOMAX SPORTS TV

TrueVisions NOW on MONOMAX SPORTS

TrueID on MONOMAX SPORTS

Free giant-screen parties in Bangkok and Nonthaburi

Fans seeking a stadium-style atmosphere have several free public viewing options.

The MONOMAX Watch Party: FIFA World Cup 2026 – The Final will be held at MONO Studio, or Stadium 29, on Chaiyaphruek Road in Nonthaburi. Activities begin at 8pm on Sunday, ahead of the 2am kick-off. Attendance requires advance registration, with successful registrants asked to present their QR code and original Thai national identification card.

Bangkok’s Wachirabenchathat Park, widely known as Rot Fai Park, will stage the “One Night One Champion” event in the park’s activity area. Gates open at 11.30pm, with free admission through Gate 3. Organisers recommend bringing a picnic mat or portable chair and drinking water.

Another free screening will be held at the Lumphini Sathan building in Lumphini Park, where doors open at 11pm on Sunday. Bangkok authorities have arranged for both Lumphini and Rot Fai parks to remain open for the final.

Messi v Yamal provides final’s defining duel

The match brings together one of football’s greatest players and the young star widely regarded as a possible heir to his throne.

Messi enters the final with eight goals in the tournament and remains in contention for the Golden Boot. He is expected to partner Julián Álvarez in Argentina’s attack, supported by a midfield featuring Enzo Fernández, Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister.

Yamal has been central to Spain’s run, operating alongside Dani Olmo, Álex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal in a technically gifted attack.

The teenager trained separately from the main Spain squad earlier in the week after suffering aches and bruising in the semi-final against France. Pedro Porro also worked away from the group because of a minor hamstring issue, but the Spanish football federation said both players were expected to be available.

Unbeaten Spain chase second world title

Spain booked their place in the final by defeating France 2-0 and remain unbeaten at the tournament, with six victories and one draw from seven matches.

Coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to retain the core of the side that has taken Spain through the knockout rounds. Rodri and Fabián Ruiz should again control midfield, while Yamal, Olmo and Baena provide support for Oyarzabal.

Spain have won their past five matches, scoring nine goals without conceding more than once in any game.

Spain’s last five matches

July 15: France 0-2 Spain

July 11: Spain 2-1 Belgium

July 7: Portugal 0-1 Spain

July 3: Spain 3-0 Austria

June 27: Uruguay 0-1 Spain

Perfect Argentina seek historic title defence

Argentina reached the final after recovering to defeat England 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Lionel Scaloni’s side have won all seven of their matches at the tournament, combining Messi’s creativity and finishing with the experience of players including Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero, De Paul and Mac Allister.

Another victory would give Argentina a fourth world title after their successes in 1978, 1986 and 2022. It would also complete a remarkable sequence of major trophies after their World Cup and Copa América triumphs.

Argentina’s last five matches

July 16: England 1-2 Argentina

July 12: Argentina 3-1 Switzerland

July 7: Argentina 3-2 Egypt

July 4: Argentina 3-2 Cape Verde

June 28: Jordan 1-3 Argentina

Argentina have scored 13 goals across those five games but have kept no clean sheets, potentially offering encouragement to Spain’s attacking players.

Predicted starting line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.

Spain hold edge in recent meetings

Spain have won three of the five most recent meetings between the countries, including a memorable 6-1 friendly victory in Madrid in 2018.

Argentina’s most recent win in the fixture came in September 2010, when they defeated the newly crowned world champions 4-1 in Buenos Aires.

Last five meetings