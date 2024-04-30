Thais’ overseas spending jumps during Songkran

During a seminar at The Standard Hotel in Bangkok, multi-currency wallet application provider YouTrip said 90% of its users spent cash abroad during the period from April 12-16, compared with only 10% who spent domestically.

“The majority of users spent cash for shopping at stores like 7-Eleven, Pop Mart and duty-free stores,” said Juthasree Kuvinichkul, the company’s founding partner, adding that spending for dining at food outlets came in second.

Echoing Juthasree, Muang Thai Insurance said the demand for travel insurance also surged during Songkran, especially for flight cancellations or delays due to natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, many tourists pay attention to insurance due to uncertainty of being sick or becoming victims of accidents abroad,” said its director and senior executive vice-president Wasit Lamsam.