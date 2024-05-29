Can Thailand get Disneyland?

“But if the Thai government did these things, it would be accused of providing too many benefits to the private sector,” he said.





Wahl, meanwhile, said Thailand has had no investments in mega theme park projects, apart from spending on water theme parks and small theme parks in hotels and shopping malls.

He said in Asia, China leads the list in attracting investments in global theme parks, followed by Vietnam.

The IAAPA expo spans 7,800 square metres at QSNCC with some 350 theme park operators and manufacturers of fun rides showcasing the latest trends.

Wahl said nowadays, theme park rides use virtual reality technology to provide an immersive experience to visitors. He added that very soon, theme parks will become a mix of water parks, fun rides and tourist destinations.



