Can Thailand get Disneyland?

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) is urging the Thai government to amend existing laws, so foreign theme park operators can enter the Thai market.
Wuthichai Luangamornlert, chair of the IAAPA board of directors, and IAAPA CEO and president Jakob Wahl, told reporters of the proposal at the IAAPA Expo Asia 2024. The expo is being held at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from Monday to Thursday.
Wuthichai, who is also managing director of Siam Park Bangkok Co Ltd, said Thailand needs more man-made attractions to enhance tourism.
However, he said, it will be difficult for the government to invite operators of global theme parks like Disneyland to invest in the country due to restrictions of infrastructure and laws, especially those related to tax collection.
“We would like the government to remove these obstacles,” he said. “The question is, what measures would the government have to support the private sector in investing in theme parks?”
Citing Hong Kong as a case study, he said its administration helped Disneyland by reclaiming land, while in Shanghai, the government built a rail line to the Disneyland theme park one year before it opened.
“But if the Thai government did these things, it would be accused of providing too many benefits to the private sector,” he said.
Wahl, meanwhile, said Thailand has had no investments in mega theme park projects, apart from spending on water theme parks and small theme parks in hotels and shopping malls.
He said in Asia, China leads the list in attracting investments in global theme parks, followed by Vietnam.
The IAAPA expo spans 7,800 square metres at QSNCC with some 350 theme park operators and manufacturers of fun rides showcasing the latest trends.
Wahl said nowadays, theme park rides use virtual reality technology to provide an immersive experience to visitors. He added that very soon, theme parks will become a mix of water parks, fun rides and tourist destinations.