Private sector hopeful that tourism will continue to grow

The Airlines Association of Thailand expects tourism-related industries to grow in the second half of this year, provided no negative factors crop up that would significantly affect people’s travel plans, and the government continues to roll out supporting measures.

Association president Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth said on Thursday that based on the number of foreign arrivals of 14.76 million in the first five months of 2024, an increase of 38% year on year, the tourism sector should meet the government’s target of generating 3.5 trillion baht in revenue.

“The government needs to continue its efforts to promote tourism by rolling out campaigns with tangible impacts, such as expanding the visa-free policy to cover more countries and promoting tourism in secondary provinces,” said Puttipong, who is chief executive officer of Bangkok Airways Plc.

He added that Bangkok Airways’ reservations for trips from June to December 2024 had grown 13% year on year, with most travellers booking their flights to Thailand in the 4th quarter or during high season, which saw a 35% jump over 2023.

“We are expecting higher demand and are therefore planning to procure two Airbus A319s to add to our current fleet of 24 planes within this year,” added Puttipong.