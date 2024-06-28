AirAsia boosts China tourism with new Beijing-Bangkok flight route

Scheduled to commence operations on July 1 with a daily flight service, this new route will grant passengers increased access to AirAsia's extensive route network, enabling them to explore popular destinations such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phuket, Hat Yai, and Krabi, as confirmed by AirAsia.
The launch of this new flight route is in response to the escalating tourism demand from China, reflecting AirAsia's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of travellers.
Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya expressed optimism, anticipating that the new route will significantly boost Thailand's tourism industry and enhance convenience for Chinese tourists planning visits to Thailand.
Upon arrival in Bangkok at 9.45 in the morning, passengers will have ample time to immerse themselves in the city's vibrant tourism, shopping, and dining offerings. Furthermore, for travellers interested in exploring Thailand's secondary cities and provinces, this new route offers excellent connectivity as it seamlessly integrates with AirAsia's domestic route network, covering a vast array of destinations in Thailand, as highlighted by Santisuk.
Pan Kenan, director of the Thailand Tourism Authority's Beijing office, emphasized that the new route not only signifies a substantial expansion of AirAsia's network but also symbolizes a bridge for friendship and cooperation between the peoples of China and Thailand. Additionally, it aligns with the Thai government's ongoing efforts to introduce new travel experiences for tourists and promote lesser-known tourist areas.
Caption: Officials announce the opening of a direct flight route from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport on June 28.
Yang Feiyue
China Daily
Asia News Network