AirAsia boosts China tourism with new Beijing-Bangkok flight route

Scheduled to commence operations on July 1 with a daily flight service, this new route will grant passengers increased access to AirAsia's extensive route network, enabling them to explore popular destinations such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phuket, Hat Yai, and Krabi, as confirmed by AirAsia.

The launch of this new flight route is in response to the escalating tourism demand from China, reflecting AirAsia's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of travellers.