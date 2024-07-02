Devil doll Labubu to help attract 8m Chinese visitors to Thailand

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said Thailand was the first country to launch a Labubu campaign, saying the toy would also helm celebrations of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

The devil doll will present five tourism routes under the strategy “5 Must Dos in Thailand”: must eat (Thai food), must see (Thai shows), must seek (Thai culture), must buy (Thai fabric) and must beat (Muay Thai).

Labubu has a busy Bangkok itinerary from Tuesday to Thursday. Look out for her:

Dining on seafood at Horsamut Restaurant by the Chao Phraya River

Riding a tuk-tuk to explore the beauty of Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) and the Grand Palace

Enjoying a massage at Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha)

Visiting popular shopping areas like Siam Discovery and Siam Square

Purchasing souvenirs and watching a Muay Thai match at Lumpinee Stadium

The campaign is expected to reach at least 500 million people, Thapanee said, adding that it would promote over 20,000 travel packages.

“We believe this campaign will start trending and attract more Chinese tourists to Thailand,” she said.

Thailand-themed Labubu art toys are set to launch in September or October.

TAT is also poised to reveal a second mascot to draw international visitors. Butterbear, the face of Thailand's Coffee Beans by Dao, will add more flavour to tourism campaigns from this month onwards.